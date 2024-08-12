Three men have been charged after a homeowner was allegedly threatened with a firearm in Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire Police said its officers were called shortly after 7.25pm on Saturday 10 August to a report of a burglary on Tennyson Road.

The force said a homeowner had reportedly been threatened with a firearm and demanded to hand over money. They were not injured during the incident.

Armed officers arrested several people and recovered a firearm in connection with the incidents.

Three men have charged in relation to the incident.

Jamie Curran, 34, from Cheltenham, and Nathan Edwards, 35, of no fixed abode, have both been charged with having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Jason Marks, 48, from Cheltenham, has been charged with assisting an offender.

All three men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on 12 August.

Four other people, two men and two women, who were also arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail.

Officers from the Cheltenham Neighbourhood Policing Team will patrol the area over the coming days to provide reassurance to the local community .