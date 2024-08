Messing about in boats along the estuary at Instow, North Devon Credit: Graham Hobbs

Looking out across Budleigh Salterton golf course towards Exmouth Credit: Steve Pease

Incredible morning reflections along the River Fal, Cornwall Credit: Christopher Holden

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@TheKateHaskell or @ITVCharlieP

Instagram:

Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed @westcountryweather

Morning breaks over the University of Bristol skyline Credit: Darren Bartlett

Some evenings were just as dramatic as the morning's light - Teignmouth Credit: Sky Darbyshire

Sunny skies all the way down to The Lizard, Cornwall Credit: Nichola Peters

Rare Noctilucent cloud, so high up they're lit by the sun after it's set Credit: Burnham-on-Sea - David Whatley

Clear seas and summer colour along the Ilfracombe coast, North Devon Credit: Jules Florence

Stormy skies in Stanton Wick, Chelwood, Somerset Credit: Kim Atkins