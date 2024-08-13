Play Brightcove video

ITV News visited the control room at Devon and Cornwall Police

Recent calls to Devon and Cornwall Police's emergency line have included complaints about "the smell of the sea", a swarm of bees and someone being "stuck in a jumpsuit".

People are being reminded to only dial 999 in a genuine emergency, with the force saying "inappropriate" calls take up valuable time which officers could be using for real emergencies.

On average, call-handlers deal with 859 emergency and 1,195 non-emergency calls a day.

This increases during the summer months, when Devon and Cornwall become key tourist hotspots.

The force says the already-heightened pressure over summer is intensified as a result of "accidental" or "inappropriate calls" which drag officers away from real emergencies.

Other recent calls handled in the force's control room have included one about ice being stolen from a drink and noisy neighbours.

Accidental 999 calls - 'stay on the line'

The force has advised that anyone who makes an accidental call should stay on the line.

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper said: “We know that 1 in 5 calls we receive are made accidentally and the quickest way for us to deal with them is for the caller to stay on the line.

“If it happens to you please don’t hang up – stay on the line and explain what’s happened. We will understand.

“We investigate every call made to 999 – even when someone hangs up.

"Calling by accident is not the only reason people hang up. Someone might be scared, unable to talk – or even forced to put the phone down - so we have to investigate to find out what has happened and that can take up to 20 minutes."

Calls about lost pets, minor crashes and bad parking

Officers have also reported receiving calls which should be directed towards other agencies, including about fly-tipping or lost dogs.

The assistant chief said: “All those things are really annoying and you might need support to get them sorted out, but when you do, who are you going to call – the police isn’t always the best or the correct place to start.

“For instance, abandoned cars and antisocial parking are dealt with by the local council. Untaxed cars should be reported to the DVLA.

“Lost or found dogs should be reported to the dog warden. Noisy neighbours should be reported to the local council environmental health team.

“Minor traffic collisions don’t need reporting to the police provided you have exchanged details with the other party.

“We even get calls about bee swarms and, if you have one, the British Bee Keepers Association would love the hear from you.

“By making the first call the only call you make, it helps you resolve your issue more quickly and helps the police concentrate on the things that keep our communities safer."