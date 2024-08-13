Residents in a seaside town claim they are finding "dead birds everywhere" following reports of people using slingshots and catapults to harm the animals.

People living in Clevedon, North Somerset, claim to have discovered between 30 and 50 birds either dead or so injured they have had to be put down or taken for treatment.

It is thought at least two individuals have been seen shooting at animals with high-powered catapults.

Many of the birds targeted have been pigeons but magpies, seagulls and ducks are also thought to have been hurt.

Avon and Somerset Police has increased patrols in the residential area and urged anyone who sees anything suspicious to get in touch.

A pigeon thought to have been injured Credit: BPM Media

Sarah Dutton, from the Backwell-based animal rescue group Curious Critters, said the situation was "mad".

She said: "I’ve never known anything like this. It’s very strange, and really, really sad.

"In just the last four or five days, we’ve had 27 pigeons come to us. We’ve been able to save 15 of them, although a couple are seriously injured, but 12 of them, their injuries were too bad. But that’s only the birds that have come to us.

"There are many more reports of people out walking their dogs finding dead birds, or people finding them in their gardens or in the street, and there’ll be many more that are injured and still trying to fly around, and sadly they’ll probably die of sepsis.

"It really is extraordinary. We’ve been inundated. We’ve been taking only pigeons, they are the easiest targets, but people in Clevedon have seen injured or dead ducks, and other birds."

Curious Critters has set up an appeal for help to cope with the sudden influx.

Other residents have reported their homes, windows and gardens being hit by ball bearings and pellets, in several streets in the south east corner of the town.

Avon and Somerset Police said it was aware of the reports and claims, with many sharing images of the injured animals online.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We have received reports, some of which were reported online, about two unknown people launching small projectiles at birds in the Hazel Close, Kenn Road and Newlands Green areas of Clevedon between Thursday 8 and Monday 12 August.

"Officers are carrying our high-visibility patrols in the area and encourage any members of the public who witness similar incidents to get in touch.

"If you see anything suspicious, or have any footage, please report it to us online."