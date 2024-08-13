Family search Italian island in 40C heat for Somerset man missing for a month

Play Brightcove video

The mother of a British man who has been lost in the Sardinian countryside for a month says she won't give up in her search for him.

Michael Frison, 25, from Chard, went for a walk in the Luras area of Northern Sardinia with a friend on 13 July.

His friend returned while he decided to carry on, but when he didn't show up at night, she raised the alarm.

Michael's mother, Cristina Pittalis has been hunting in 40C heat for him.

"I don't want to give up," she told ITV News. "I can't give up. That's absolutely out of the question. There is no where I'm going back. If I stop searching for my son, my personal feeling, is that no one else will be out there looking for him."

Michael had no phone, laptop and few clothes with him when he went walking a month ago today.

Sardinia's Vigili del Fuoco searching for Michael

According to his family, Michael's friend returned back to their accommodation as he wanted to carry on walking. When he failed to return that evening, she raised the alarm.

A police inquiry started and the 'Italian Hunters' search teams were called in, but there was no sign of Michael.

"He really is a wonderful human being," said Cristina. "He is funny is really bright, is so intelligent most of all is so kind."

Cristina said she was stunned by her son's disappearance.

"We had a very open communication between us, a very strong relationship and he did not hide the fact that he wanted to to stay in Sardinia. There is absolutely no reason for him not to communicate with me."

Sardinia's Fire and Rescue Service - Vigili del Fuoco - has stood down active searches, leaving Cristina and her 10-year-old son alone in their hunt for Michael.

Michael's MP Adam Dance intervened in the House of Commons. He told ITV News: "The searches had all been stood down. So I immediately asked a question in the chamber in Parliament and I must say that the Minister was great meeting me within the day. I've also spoken with the Foreign Office to try and get some action."

Cristina is also being helped by a small team in Bristol - including family friend Claire.

Claire said: "You assume in the early days that something is going to be found or he would have been found physically. So it is a worry. The main thing is the terrain, it's so vast. And it's so hot out - over 40C."

Interpol and Avon and Somerset Police are both involved, but the Italian authorities are leading on the inquiry.

"We all hope that he's he's surviving somewhere in hiding out in in in the terrain somewhere. Yes. I mean, there are lots of posters up about him. There's lots on social media."

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson told ITV News: “We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Sardinia and are in contact with the local authorities.”