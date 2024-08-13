The family of a man who died in a crash on a Somerset A-road have said he will be "hugely missed".

Lee Mainwaring, aged 54, died following the collision on the A38 Taunton Road, in Bridgwater on 4 August.

Police were called to the road at around 9.30am where they found Mr Mainwaring had died at the scene.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

Paying tribute to him, Mr Mainwaring's family said: “We would like thank everybody for their kind words, cards and flowers. Lee will be hugely missed.”

Officers investigating the incident continue to appeal for any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.