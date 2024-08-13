Play Brightcove video

John Cann was caught on camera waving his prosthetic leg at opposing protestors during the violence

Four men have been jailed for a total of more than seven years for their part in the violent demonstrations in Plymouth city centre on Monday 5 August.

All four defendants appeared at Plymouth Crown Court on Tuesday 13 August for sentencing having pleaded guilty to violent disorder at earlier hearings.

During the violence, rocks and bottles were thrown, police were injured and several members of the public were hurt.

John Cann, 51 from Patna Place, Plymouth, was sentenced to three years in jail.

He was caught on camera waving his prosthetic leg at opposing protestors during the violence.

The court was shown footage of Cann launching a firework or flare towards the counter-protesters before falling off his mobility aide.

The police bodycam footage also showed Cann bending down to pick up an object from the floor before throwing it at the opposing protestors.

Cann asked a police officer if tax payer money could be better spent elsewhere rather than protecting "these people", when referring to immigrants.

The court heard that Cann told police he thought the protest would “kick off” because “an immigrant had killed some girls” but insisted he was not racist.

While sentencing him for violent disorder, Judge Robert Linford listed a long list of his previous convictions and said he’d cost taxpayers in the form of 357 months - nearly 30 years - in prison.

The judge told him "you have no right whatsoever to say who should or should not be in this country".

Ryan Bailey, 41 of George Place, Plymouth was handed 30 months behind bars.

Bailey threw a missile at protesters on what the court described as the “anti-fascism” side of the road and was seen to join in with racist chanting.

He was heard shouting: “Immigrants not welcome here”.

Gary Harkness, 51, from North Road West, Plymouth, was sentenced to 12 months in jail.

He was described as being "prolific" throughout the evening and on numerous occasions was captured on CCTV or bodyworn cameras “front and centre” as police attempted to push crowds back.

He was abusive towards officers and made a threat of violence.

However, Harkness was described by Judge Robert Linford as being the “least involved” in terms of “direct violence” to come before him.

Handing out his sentence, Judge Linford said: “Of the people I have thus far sentenced you are the person who provides me with the most difficulty because it cannot be levelled at you that you hit anyone, neither have you thrown anything, neither is it said that you spat at anybody.

“But it is accepted by you that you were a party to this disorder and I have to sentence you on the basis, and you also know that anyone party to it has to receive a custodial sentence.”

He added: “On August 5 this city was blighted by widespread disorder that was centred on the Royal Parade – there was one faction on one side and one faction on the other.

“You didn’t attend this evening, I’m satisfied, with the intention of starting or being involved in any trouble.

“You didn’t align yourself with either faction, but you became involved and as a consequence of that you have now pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

“Your plea accepts that you threatened unlawful violence and your conduct could lead people to fear for their safety.”

Harkness, who admitted having drunk heavily that day, was seen making lewd gestures and swearing during the evening and at another point pushes or is pushed by a police officer.

At one point in the hearing, after watching body-worn camera footage from the event, the judge halted the hearing, seemingly frustrated that Harkness was before him.

The case was adjourned while the judge spoke to the prosecution’s Lewis Aldous.

Gary Harkness was described as being "front and centre" during the violence.

Following the adjournment Mr Aldous told the court that Harkness had effectively encouraged the disorder.

Amer Walid, 24, of Central Park Towers, who was a counter-protestor was sentenced to 20 months behind bars.

Walid was seen throwing cans on four occasions back at the far-right side of the protest.

His defence said he went not expecting violence but solidarity with his community.

He claimed he reacted after a bottle or can of alcohol was thrown at him. He said that he doesn’t drink and was offended by this and became angry, throwing other missiles at opposing protesters.

The court was told he shouted Allah Akbar, in support of his religion against the racist slurs being chanted by the other side.

Walid could be seen surrounded by placards saying “Love not hate”.

Sentencing Walid, Judge Linford accepted he had not entered the city “looking for trouble” and that protesters had been throwing missiles and making “deeply offensive racist chants”.

He said: “What you should have done was rise above their simply obnoxious racism.

“You were capable of doing that but you didn’t, instead what you did was throw four missiles of one sort or another at the group opposite.”

All of the defendants except for Walid had previous convictions recorded against them.

The judge described last Mondays riots as a terrible incident where people ran amok, intent on damaging property, harming others and intent on clashing with anybody, including the police, who disagreed with their views.

Judge Linford said that events on the evening of 5 August “caused serious fear in the community”, as well as “enormous disruption”.

He said: “On the evening of 5 August there was widespread public disorder in this city. The police attended in force and acted with extraordinary and commendable restraint.

“People ran amok throwing stones, fireworks and other missiles intent upon damaging property and harming others.

“Word must go out that people who behave in this way will go to prison and will be going to prison for a considerable period of time."

All four defendants were said to be remorseful and regretful that they had participated in the disorder.