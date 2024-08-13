Play Brightcove video

A stunning timelapse of the phenomenon captured above the Wiltshire skies

People across the UK were treated to two incredible displays last night as the Northern Lights were visible at the same time as the Perseid meteor shower.

Aurora borealis are usually best witnessed in Scotland, northern England, North Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, when certain weather conditions happen in space they can be seen throughout the UK - and last night a powerful geomagnetic storm meant they were seen as far south as Cornwall.

The light show coincided with the end of the Perseid meteor shower, which happens every year when the Earth orbits through debris left by the Swift-Tuttle comet.

One stunning photograph taken of the meteor display on Monday night has captured plenty of attention - including from NASA and British astronaut Tim Peake.

This image of the Perseid meteor shower at Stonehenge was named NASA's Astronomy Picture Of The Day on Monday. Credit: Josh Dury Photo Media

Dark skies photographer Josh Dury took the incredible shot of meteors showering down around the milkway around Stonehenge.

The photograph was named NASA's Astronomy Picture Of The Day. Sharing it on social media, Mr Peake said: "I spent seven years living a mile from Stonehenge and found it an incredibly special area. This photo reminds me how much awe the night sky still inspires in us."

The Somerset photographer told ITV News: "It was amazing news to wake up to this morning to find my image has now been recognised by NASA. This is a massive achievement."

A meteor passes through the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, over The Bathing House in Howick, Northumberland. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

What are the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights are the result of solar storms that cause the sun to throw out huge bursts of energy and plasma. As these reached our atmosphere they react with our gases to create greens (Oxygen) as well as pinks, blues and purples (Nitrogen).

There will be more chances to see the aurora over the coming months due to enhanced solar activity.

The Northern Lights and meteor shower as seen from Corsley in Wiltshire. Credit: Mike Read

This colourful shot of the aurora was taken in Holyhead, Anglesey in Wales. Credit: Anthony Ward

Chris Gallarus took this photograph from his back garden in Dorset. Credit: Chris Gallarus

Will the Northern Lights be visible again tonight?

The Met Office forecast suggests the activity should return back to background levels on Tuesday, with any visible aurora restricted to the far north of Scotland.

How can you see the Northern Lights?

For the best chance to see the Northern Lights, you should head to dark, open spaces in the early hours of the morning, when they are most active, and look to the northern horizon. Aurora borealis can be visible with the naked eye, but cameras tend to capture it better - especially with a long exposure setting.

ITV weather presenter and meteoroligst has put together a full list of tips on how to see the Northern Lights in the UK.

The milky way captured rising behind the Perseid meteor shower in the Mendip Hills in Somerset. Credit: Mike Jefferies

What is the Perseid meteor shower?

The Perseid shower is visible when Earth orbits through the debris left behind by the Swift-Tuttle comet.

The meteroids are mostly no bigger than a grain of sand, but burn up as they hit the Earth's atmosphere at the speet of 36 miles per second - this then produces a shooting stream of light in the sky.

The meteors are called Perseids because they seem to dart out of the constellation Perseus.

The meteor shower slowly builds up from mid-July and reached its peak on 12 August.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know..