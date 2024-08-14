The A30 in Cornwall near Newquay is blocked in both directions due to a vehicle fire.

Motorists are facing delays between the A391 for Bodmin and the A39 for Newquay.

Emergency services including police and the ambulance service are at the scene.

Diversion route

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbols on road signs.

Follow the A39 to Wadebridge and then join the A389. Follow the A389 to Bodmin and re-join the A30.

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbols on road signs.

Leave the A30 westbound at Mount Pleasant and join the B3274.

Follow the B3274 to until Victoria and merge into local road.

Follow local road to the A39 at St Columb Major.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A39 heading south.

Follow the A39 back to the A30 at Indian Queens and rejoin the A30 westbound to continue your journey.

Drivers are being advised to allow extra journey time or push back their journey due to the delays caused by the vehicle fire.