Detectives have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a bleed kit was stolen from Bristol city centre in broad daylight.

Police say the kit was removed from Frogmore Street at around 3:30pm on Sunday 11 August, and believe the man pictured in the CCTV may be able to aid their enquiries.

The life-saving kit is one of 106 installed in the city by Avon and Somerset Bleed Kit Partnership, which encompasses the police, HeartSafe UK and NHS England South.

The devices can be used by non-trained members of the public to stop catastrophic bleeding before an ambulance or the emergency services arrive, whether this is from a stab wound or a different injury. The kits are available 24-hours a day.

Officers have describe the man pictured as a bald, white man who was seen wearing sunglasses, a dark jacket, black trainers and red trousers. They added he was seen riding a bicycle.

Anybody who recognises the man or who has information that may help the police is being urged to contact 101 and quote reference 5224211617.