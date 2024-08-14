A 32-year-old man is set to go on trial accused of racially abusing former England rugby international Ugo Monye during an Exeter Chiefs game.

Angus Beukes denied a charge of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress when he appeared before Exeter Magistrates’ Court via video-link on Wednesday 14 August.

Beukes gave his address as being in Cape Town, South Africa.

District Judge Stuart Smith said Beukes is accused of repeatedly using the word “n*****”.

He set the case to go to trial on 7 March 2025.

Mr Smith said: “The prosecution have reviewed the matter, they are proceeding with the prosecution.”

He added that he was adjourning the hearing until the trial date.

The charge relates to an alleged incident at Exeter’s Sandy Park stadium after thei Chiefs' Gallagher Premiership victory against Gloucester last November.

At the time, the Chiefs apologised to the ex-Harlequins player-turned-pundit and said the incident had been caught on CCTV and passed on to Devon and Cornwall Police.