A man being sought in connection with the fatal stabbing of a bus driver in London is believed to be in Cornwall.

Metropolitan Police detectives are trying to trace Kamar Williams who is wanted following the death of Derek Thomas in Stoke Newington on 30 July.

Officers now believe the 33-year-old, whose home address is in the Isle of Dogs, could be hiding in the South West.

'Do not approach'

Met Police Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said: “Our enquiries now lead us to believe that Kamar has been in the Camborne area of Cornwall for a number of days now.

“We’re grateful for the help of our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police, who are working alongside officers in my team to carry out searches and locate Williams.

“I urge any local people who see Williams to call 999 immediately. Do not approach him. If you have information as to his whereabouts, call us immediately.

“Kamar, if you are reading this – do the right thing and go to a police station immediately. There are scores of officers out looking for you and dozens of others working behind the scenes, and that is not going to change until you are in custody.

“We still believe Williams is being helped with transport and accommodation. I have to reiterate again that anyone working to frustrate our enquiries can expect to find themselves in very serious trouble that could end up with them going to prison.

"Think long and carefully about whether that is something you want.”

Last sighting of Kamar Williams

The last sighting of Williams in London was at around 7pm on Saturday 3 August, when officers stopped a car which Williams was in, which drove off and collided with several others.

A number of people sustained minor injuries.

Williams got out of the vehicle and ran off. A woman was arrested at the scene.

Police believe he sustained a leg injury in that incident, for which he received hospital treatment.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3715, 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD 8517/30Jul.

You can also provide information, completely anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.