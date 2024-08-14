Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Dominic Capaldi threw things at mounted officers

A man who hurled items at police officers and threw missiles during disorder in Bristol has been jailed for 2 years and 10 months.

Dominic Capaldi, 35, admitted a charge of violent disorder relating to the protest in the city on Saturday 3 August.

Bristol Crown Court heard how Capaldi was part of a group displaying racist verbal and physical aggression in Castle Park.

He was then caught throwing objects at mounted police officers.

The court heard how Capaldi was the first of the group to start throwing things. Capaldi admitted throwing a coin, but claims to have no recollection of throwing other items.

28 people have been arrested so far in connection with the disorder.

Judge Martin Picton said: "Whatever the objects were, they were heavy enough to belaunched in an effective manner and could well have hit the targets for which you were aiming.

"You have accepted throwing a coin but claim to have no memory of the other items that you launched towards the police."

He continued: "I am sure you would have appreciated and intended that your actions should provoke others to move from a verbal confrontation to a physical one."

The court heard how the group then made their way to a hotel in the city which houses asylum seekers, where Capaldi was again caught launching things at officers.

There were just two officers standing between opposing groups outside the hotel.

The judge continued: "The officers showed remarkable bravery in trying to keep people safe.

"Shortly after you and others can be seen to throw items at the police the group surged at the officers attacking them.

"You threw missiles and did so on multiple occasions and as the level of violence increased."

The judge concluded: "Your family are going to suffer by reason of your actions. Your partner and children are going to have to cope with your absence."

Avon and Somerset Police has said its investigation continues.