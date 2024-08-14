A rare and colourful sea slug has been discovered in Devon waters for the first time.

Felix Lever and her father Ashley were rock-pooling near Wembury, South Devon, when they came across the stunning creature.

Staff at the Devon Wildlife Trust believe it is the first time the animal, known as a rainbow sea slug, has been recorded in Devon as it is usually found in Mediterranean waters.

Only a handful of similar discoveries have ever been made across the UK - one being last year in the Isles of Scilly.

Wildlife photographer Paul Naylor captured the creature sitting within the rockpool. Credit: Paul Naylor

Coral Smith from the Devon Wildlife Trust said: “I was blown away when I got a message from a colleague who was already at Wembury beach saying, ‘get down here now!’ I raced down to the beach to find Paul Naylor and his granddaughter Felix, crouched around a large, shallow rockpool.

"And there, right before my eyes was indeed the rainbow sea slug. It’s a type of Aeolid nudibranch, part of a family of very brightly coloured sea slugs.

"This must be the most brightly coloured, beautiful sea slug (or sea creature for that matter) I have ever seen."

The rainbow sea slug was also spotted in Cornish waters last year. Credit: Vicky Barlow

However, Coral said the discovery, although beautiful, is not good news for climate change and indicates the rising temperature of the sea.

“The discovery of the rainbow sea slug here in Devon is a strong indicator that our seas are warming due to climate change.

"Because it can now survive here means that other creatures adapted to colder water will be struggling. It really highlights the complexity of how we understand and communicate climate change in the marine environment.”