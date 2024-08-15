Play Brightcove video

A police officer in Plymouth has opened up about serving on the front line during the riots earlier this month.

On Monday 5 August violent disorder broke out on the streets of Plymouth.

Sgt Emma White, who was born and brought up in Plymouth, was one of the 150 officers serving that night.

“I thought that there would just be a lot of anti-social behaviour, predominantly from people who wanted to misbehave under the guise of the protest. I didn’t think that we would have the level of disorder from all sides, from all ages, and genders.

“It was a completely different environment to one I’ve ever experienced before. I’ve never seen anything like that.

“I don’t think anybody expected the disorder that played out that night. It was shocking.”

Fireworks, bottles, and bricks were thrown at officers.

“Training is nothing like actually having the missiles thrown at you.

“I didn’t expect it to be as sustained either, I thought that once objects started to be thrown and the disorder escalated that a lot of people would have left but it didn’t seem the case as both sides stood their ground for an extended period of time.

“It got to a point where the message the groups were conveying, became lost.”

Moving forward, Sgt White said teamwork is what gets you through situations like that.

“I see my fellow officers as a great support. You have to trust those around you, and this is what helps you get through these nervy situations, knowing that everyone around you has your back and is there to support and protect one another.

Sgt Emma White was one of the 150 officers serving that night. Credit: Emma White

“It is part of the job, but you don’t expect that that’s ever going to happen. We are prepared for it, but you just never think you’re going to use all that training.”

She also said she’d do it all again.

“I am proud of my role to serve and protect. We are here to protect all members of the public and to put myself on the line between opposing groups is what I have signed up to do. It is so important to me to keep the public safe and ensure they go home unharmed.

“I feel proud of what we achieved and how we managed that night. It did fill me with a sense of pride. I can say I was there in the middle of the disorder protecting people and doing our best to prevent harm to everyone.

“I am proud to be a public order officer and to use my skills and training to great effect.”