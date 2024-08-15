Two men have been jailed for a total of more than three years for their parts in violent demonstrations that took place in Dorset.

Both defendants appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday 15 August for sentencing.

The protests saw several police officers injured on the Weymouth esplanade on Sunday 5 August.

Kevin Searle, 40, was handed a 21-month sentence after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assault by beating.

The father-of-one was seen pouring a can of cider over a police officer.

The court heard that Searle had been fishing during the day and had drunk six cans of cider. As he was walking home, he heard the noises of the protest and decided to join in.

Matthew Mortimer, prosecuting, told Bournemouth Crown Court: “The defendant stated that he met people at the protest that he had not seen for a while and got caught up in the moment.“

He described the atmosphere as being "hyped up, almost like being at a football match".

Searle had been part of the anti-immigration group which was faced by a counter-demonstration and police had formed a cordon to keep the groups apart.

Mr Mortimer said: “The defendant was an attendee of the protest and was amongst two other males who were aggressively pushing and shoving the police officers present. It appeared that they were intent on breaking through the cordon.”

He described how the officers had to draw their batons and were forced to push the protesters back whilst Searle was heard hurling verbal abuse.

Mr Mortimer said the defendant told police in interviews that he did not know why he joined the protest and he was not a “violent or racist” person.

The court heard that Searle had previously appeared in court 32 times for 52 offences. One offence in 2013 was of racially aggravated threatening behaviour, the court was told.

He was also in breach of a community order for the offences carried out during the protests in Weymouth.

Richard Martin, defending, said that Searle had battled with alcohol addiction and was remorseful for his actions at the protest. He added: “He bitterly regrets having anything to do with it.”

Judge William Mousley KC told Searle: “You were at the front of the group for much of the time, one of those leading the disorder, gesturing in an aggressive manner, you pushed and shoved at police and you threw a can of drink towards them.”

Ian Vetier, who also took part in the same "far-right" protests was handed an 18-month sentence.

Ian Vetier was heard shouting abuse and counter-protesters as well as officers. Credit: Dorset Police

The court was told that the 36-year-old father-of-three played a “prominent” role among the group he described as the 'Enough is Enough' group which had gathered to confront a larger Stand Up To Racism group.

Richard Tutt, prosecuting, described how police officers feared for their safety as they attempted to control the protest group who were shouting and swearing aggressively at them.

He added that the police attempted to stop the “far-right group” as it attempted to march towards the counter-demonstration despite such a march not being “planned or agreed” with the police.

He said that an officer “noticed two males pushing and shoving against one of the police sergeants who was then pushing back and the two males were trying to get past the cordon”.

“One of those males was identified as Ian Vetier and he is noticeable as he is one of a few males who was shirtless and was holding a Union Jack flag in his right hand.”

He told the court that Vetier shouted verbal abuse towards the crowd.

Richard Martin, defending, said that Vetier had shown remorse for his actions and had pledged not to attend another demonstration in the future.

The court heard that Vetier was a “house husband” who had previously been convicted of three counts covering seven offences of dishonesty between 2013 and 2016.

Mr Martin said: “He puts it down to getting caught up in the heat of the moment, your honour knows this was a highly emotive day, people are entitled to assemble for lawful protest, what he seems to have done is fallen foul of the hostile animus there.

“He got caught up in it and realises that was a very wrong thing to do.”

Ian Vetier was described as a 'prominent' character during the protests. Credit: Dorset Police

Judge William Mousley KC told the court that Vetier’s wife could be seen in video footage shown to the court trying to “coax him away from his prominent position”.

Mr Martin responded: “She was supportive of him but she is the one left carrying the consequences of what her husband did.”

Sentencing Vetier, Judge Mousley said: “You were part of a group of 30 or more males causing public disorder on the Weymouth esplanade with members of the public not involved would have been nearby, holidaymakers and the like.

“Police were trying to prevent that disorder from escalating, the group of which you were a member were loud, threatening, abusive and threatening including making racist remarks.

“All that created a frightening atmosphere, violence was being threatened by the group. There was no lawful reason for the behaviour, doubtless some of it was fuelled by alcohol.”

He added: “It’s right to say you yourself did not use any violence towards the police or anyone else but your presence and your role served only as encouragement to others to do so.

“You were prominent and remained at the front of the group for significant parts of the incident, you were shouting at police, abusive and threatening.”

Kate Brown, chief crown prosecutor with CPS Wessex, said: “The disorder seen in Weymouth was a true blight on our region and will no doubt have disturbed residents of this otherwise peaceful community.

“The right to protest is enshrined in law, but that right does not extend to verbally abusing and physically attacking police officers who are there to ensure everyone’s safety.

“The behaviour seen will not be tolerated and the Crown Prosecution Service will continue working with our partners in policing and the wider criminal justice system to make sure those who bring violence to our communities face the full consequences of their actions.”