A "feisty new girlfriend" has been found for a rare leopard living at a zoo in Devon.

Lena has moved to Dartmoor from Colchester and will meet her prospective beau, Freddo, this August.

The male was listed on the Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS), which is like a dating site for animals.

It's hoped Lena will be a suitable breeding mate for Freddo and help boost the species' population.

She's now almost five years old and the pairing has been in the works since Freddo’s arrival at Dartmoor Zoo in November 2023.

Colchester Zoo’s Carnivore Lead Emma commented: “Lena is a feisty female Amur leopard with a big personality and a lot of character.

"She can be a little stubborn at times. She’s very inquisitive, enjoying all types of enrichment especially spices and perfumes.

"She will be missed by us all on the Carnivore team at Colchester Zoo but I for one can’t wait to visit her at Dartmoor."

Lena, who's been living at Colchester Zoo, has moved to Dartmoor. Credit: Colchester Zoo

With around 200 in captivity and 100 left in the wild, Amur Leopards are considered the rarest cat in the world.

Predominantly found in the border areas between Russia, North-East China and even North Korea, Amur Leopards gravitate towards densely forested areas, avoiding grasslands or overpopulated areas.

Much of this area, however, is regularly under threat from unsustainable logging, forest fires, agriculture and industrial development.

Dartmoor Zoo’s CEO David Gibson commented: “The arrival of a female Amur Leopard, to hopefully breed with our resident male Freddo, is the latest in our continued development of the animal collection here at Dartmoor Zoo.

"One of the many essential roles that modern zoos perform is the Conservation Breeding of Critically Endangered species such as Amur Leopards.

"We are delighted to be able to play our part in the continuedconservation of this iconic and charismatic species."

Lena will be moving into an off-show habitat while she adjusts to the move and the team will be regularly monitoring her welfare during this time.

Observations will also be carried out to assess Lena and Freddo’s interactions, whilst plans will be made to work towards an introduction in the future.

Senior Keeper Ashley Matthews commented: “We’re all very excited to welcome Lena to her new home.

"We’ve recently had a successful lynx introduction, resulting in two kits being born this May, so we’re thrilled at the possibility of another, hopefully successful introduction here at Dartmoor Zoo.

"Introductions can often take a while, and this is not something we want to rush.

"Our top priority will always be focussed on the welfare of both Freddo and Lena, so regular observations will be conducted, both individually and together, to see how they are adjusting and interacting during this time.”