The family of a teenager who died following a crash near Exeter have described her as a "great friend to many."

Hanna Green, from Kingsteignton, was travelling as a passenger in a silver Peugeot 107 when she was involved in a single-vehicle collision near Exeter Racecourse, in the early hours of Thursday 8 August.

The 16-year-old died at the scene.

In a tribute, her family said Hanna was a "beloved daughter, sister, and a great friend to many."

They added: “The family are grateful for the comfort and support which they have received and experienced over the past few days.

"We respectfully request that family and friends are allowed to grieve in private at this very difficult time.”

Devon and Cornwall Police said the 18-year-old male driver also died in the crash, while three other teenage passengers were injured.

A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were left in a critical condition, while another 16-year-old girl sustained less serious injuries, the force said.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.