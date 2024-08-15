A woman in her 70s has died after collapsing on a beach in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Porthreath seafront at around 3.40pm on Wednesday 14 August to reports a woman had suffered a 'medical episode'.

An air ambulance also attended the scene, as well as three land ambulances.

The woman had died at the scene by the time the emergency services arrived.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the woman's family have been informed.

A witness reported that beachgoers were all asked by a lifeguard to move towards the wall on the beach to allow the air ambulance to land safely.