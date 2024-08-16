It is 20 years since the infamous Boscastle Floods took place, which caused millions of pounds worth of damage as homes got flooded and cars got carried away.

But what exactly happened, how did this natural disaster occur and what were the consequences?

The causes:

On 16 August 2004, torrential rain began to fall on the hills above the Cornish village of Boscastle.

It is believed around 185mm (seven inches) of rain fell on that one day in the area, with the heavy downpours being very localised. The Met Office has said that about 75mm of rain fell in two hours alone - the amount that normally falls in the whole of August.

This rainwater then flowed into the Valency and Jordan rivers nearby, the latter flowing just above Boscastle. It caused a two metre rise in river levels in the space of just one hour.

Both burst their banks, causing a sudden rush of water down the Valency, which runs through the middle of Boscastle, and down the valley into the village itself.

The steep sides of the valley as well as the already saturated ground meant there was also a a high amount of surface run-off. According to the Met Office, the rainfall led to about two billion litres of water rushing down the valley straight into Boscastle.

The Met Office says billions of litres of water flooded into the village. Credit: PA.

The impact:

Boscastle residents, as well as people in the neighbouring village of Crackington Haven, had very little time to react to the flash floods.

A blocked bridge collapsed, and smashed into the village, shattering windows and doors.

The floodwaters also swept dozens of cars into the sea, and footage captured them being tossed around in the churning water and flipped upside down as they travelled through the village.

These were joined by caravans and a number of buildings that were also picked up and swept away.

Dozens of vehicles were swept into the sea during the floods, and were tumbled through the village. Credit: PA.

Many other buildings were damaged or destroyed, trees were uprooted and dragged through the waters and debris was scattered across both villages.

Around 120 people were left clinging to trees and on the tops of buildings or cars.

The rescue operation:

A major rescue operation was launched, lasting from mid-afternoon until 2.30am.

Nine aircraft were involved, including three Royal Navy helicopters, three RAF helicopters, two civilian air ambulances from Liskeard and a coastguard aircraft from Portland.

Crews from each of these painstakingly winched people one at a time from their precarious spots, before flying them away from the floods to safety.

More than a hundred people were winched to safety throughout the afternoon and into the night.

Those involved in the rescue remembering being told to "save who you can" and watching residents, including children, clinging to roofs.

It was reported that a 16-month-old baby was put in a rucksack before being airlifted out of the area.

Incredibly, no-one was killed or seriously injured.

Emergency services searched vehicles for bodies - but luckily found none. Credit: PA.

The fallout:

While nobody had died, hundreds of people were affected - returning to the village to find their homes or businesses damaged or destroyed. In some cases, a few came back to find their home standing but so badly damaged it had to be demolished.

The Met Office says flooding also caused environmental damage to wildlife habitats, and coastal pollution caused by debris and fuel leaking into the sea from cars.

John Prescott, the Deputy Prime Minister at the time, and King Charles, who was at the time a Prince and the Duke of Cornwall, visited members of the emergency services and the local GP surgery, which acted as an emergency centre in the days following the disaster.

King Charles also made a large donation to help fund the lengthy project to rebuild parts of Boscastle.

Returning the village to normal took time. The initial days after the flood saw the emergency services search through buildings and clear cars, trees and debris.

A crushed vehicle found washed up on Crackington Haven beach.

It was not until 2005 that most shops and restaurants reopened, the power system was renewed and water and food supplies were returned to normal.

An official reopening of the village was held on 1 May 2005.

Work to improve flood defences went on for a number of years, led by the Environment Agency, with most completed by 2008.

While Boscastle has now been rebuilt, the dramatic scenes of 16 August 2004 still leave an impact.

Many of those who experienced the terrifying floods and the subsequent evacuation were traumatised by the events and remember that day vividly.

Reflections on the floods, 20 years on:

Marking the 20th anniversary of the floods, the local council has released a statement, reflecting on the village being "a testament to human strength and cooperation".

Forrabury and Minster Parish Council and Boscastle Chamber of Trade and Commerce said: “This year marks the 20th anniversary of the catastrophic flood that struck Boscastle on 16 August 2004.

"As we remember that day, we reflect not only on the immense challenges we faced but also on the extraordinary resilience and solidarity that have come to define our community.

Prince Charles visited Boscastle shortly after the floods to meet with the emergency services. Credit: PA.

"Twenty years ago, torrential rains caused unprecedented flooding, resulting in significant damage to homes, businesses, and the very fabric of our village. In the aftermath, the spirit of Boscastle shone brightly. Neighbours helped neighbours, strangers became friends, and a remarkable sense of unity emerged. We came together to rebuild and renew, showcasing the best of what it means to be part of a close-knit community.

"Today, Boscastle stands not just as a picturesque village but as a testament to human strength and cooperation. Our community spirit, tested and proven in the face of adversity, remains a source of immense pride. For the vast majority, Boscastle has been rebuilt with care, preserving the charm and heritage that make Boscastle a unique and special place to live, work, and visit.

"Boscastle is more than just its scenic harbour, historic buildings, and breath-taking coastal views. It is a community of warmth and welcome, where the bonds between residents are as strong as the cliffs that guard our shores. Our village thrives on its rich cultural heritage, vibrant local businesses, and a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Boscastle in August 2014 - a decade after the floods and having been rebuilt with improved flood defences. Credit: PA.

"As we note this milestone, we invite everyone to visit Boscastle and experience first-hand the unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty that defines us. Whether you are drawn by our artistic traditions, culinary delights, or the serene landscapes, you will find in Boscastle a place of inspiration and tranquillity.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to all who have supported us over the years – from the first responders and volunteers in 2004 to the visitors and new residents who continue to contribute to our community. Your support has been invaluable in our journey of recovery and growth.

"Boscastle remains, as ever, a beacon of resilience and a truly special place to call home.”