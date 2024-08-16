Man murdered uncle by smashing his head against a wall during visit to his home

A man who put his uncle in a headlock and repeatedly banged his head against a wall has been found guilty of murder.

Terry Ricketts died after his nephew Grant Walker attacked him in a "vicious" and "unprovoked" attack.

The assault happened as the 32-year-old was visiting his uncle at his home in Swindon in February this year.

Mr Ricketts, who was 53, went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

Walker left the house but was arrested the next day. He told police he had grabbed his uncle and assaulted him after he had come up behind him unexpectedly.

But he denied trying to kill him or cause him grievous bodily harm.

Walker was found guilty of murder following a five-day trial at Bristol Crown Court. He will be sentenced on 4 October.

Grant Walker has been found guilty of murder and is due to be sentenced in October. Credit: Wiltshire Police

Following the verdict on Friday 16 August, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Debbie Hatch said: “First and foremost, my condolences go out to Terry’s family and loved ones.

“I’d like to thank them for their support and co-operation throughout this investigation and I hope this guilty verdict will bring an element of closure.

“On the evening in question, Terry should have been safe in his home enjoying an evening with his family, but was instead subjected to a vicious and violent unprovoked assault by his nephew which has sadly resulted in him losing his life.

“Terry was clearly a much-loved member of a family who will be forever missed.

“I’d also like to thank all the officers who responded to the incident and who have assisted with the investigation since, which has led to this conviction.”