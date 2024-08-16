A man who abused cabin crew, smoked in plane toilets and urinated in front of passengers has been jailed.

Brian Watt was the reason an easyJet flight to Tenerife had to be diverted to Bristol Airport on 20 April.

He was intoxicated and caused numerous issues on board the plane.

The 34-year-old smoked in the toilets and caused damage to a soap dispenser. He refused to remain seated, urinated in front of other passengers and was abusive to cabin crew.

He admitted being drunk on an aircraft, criminal damage, failing to obey the lawful commands of the pilot, and using threatening, abusive or insulting words towards crew.

During a hearing at North Somerset Magistrates' Court on Thursday 18 July, he was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Avon and Somerset Police Sergeant Rachael Hodges said: "Brian Watt's threatening and criminal behaviour was disgraceful, and forced the flight to Tenerife to be diverted. He caused significant disruption to passengers onboard, as well as the airline and crew.

"He now has a criminal record and a significant prison sentence as a result, and it hopefully is a reminder to people flying away this summer of the need to behave when travelling."