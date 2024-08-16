Mother remembers entering hospital and realising her son would never walk again

A mother has recalled the moment she walked into hospital and learned that her child would never be able to walk again, following a devastating car crash.

Julie Marks, whose son Seth is now a quadriplegic following a the collision, described how she found her son struggling in hospital in 2022.

She said: "I just saw Seth on a table, all wired up, that's what I remember.

"And them tickling the bottom of his feet to see if there was any reaction and nothing happened.

"And I knew then that he'd probably never walk again - and he can't."

Seth had got into a friend's car after they had been out together drinking. He did not put on his seatbelt.

The crash happened two years ago, but Seth only came home in March this year. He's just had more surgery.

Julie said: "There's two lives that have been ruined here with Seth's accident.

"It's him, you know life changing, but the driver, you know, his life is ruined too.

"He's got a criminal history, he's been to prison and every day he sees Seth, he's got that reminder, and they're still really good friends, which is lovely, but he's got that reminder too and his life will never be the same."

Seth plans to go and talk to young people about his experience to try to make them think of the consequences of making the wrong decisions.

He is still affected by his injuries today and routinely has to visit the hospital.

Seth with his mother Julie Marks.

Julie has spoken out as part of National Road Victim Month. Last year alone, more than 700 people were killed or seriously injured on the roads of Devon and Cornwall.

A fellow mother, Helen Saltern from St Teath in Cornwall, is also speaking out as well, after her son was killed in a hit and run.

She also believes people need to better understand the stark reality of drink or drug driving.

Devon and Cornwall Police is also encouraging greater awareness of the 'fatal five' on the roads.

Speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone, drink or drug driving, and careless or inconsiderate driving.