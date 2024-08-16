A mother-of-five who formed part of a “terrifying” mob outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Bristol while a handful of “brave” police officers struggled to maintain order has been jailed.

Lisa Bishop was one of three people sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 16 August for their role in a far-right protest in the city centre earlier this month.

The three offenders were jailed for a combined total of more than six years. They were described by the judge as racist, right-wing extremists.

Bishop, 38, was crying as she was jailed for 26 months having admitted violent disorder.

The court heard she was in a “prominent” position and threw a can and shouted verbal abuse in the city centre before moving with other protesters to a hotel being used to house asylum seekers.

Only a small cycle police team equipped with police vests and cycle helmets and not riot gear had been deployed to protect the hotel and they were at risk of being overwhelmed by the protesters and counter-protesters, the court was told.

Judge Martin Picton told the defendant: “The group that you were part of made its way to the hotel intent on targeting the asylum seekers living there, thus causing them considerable fear.

“Again you were at the forefront, gesturing and shouting at the police as you drank more alcohol.

“The group of which you were part was getting increasingly agitated and aggressive and your actions must have contributed to this.

“There was genuine fear among those police officers that they would be overwhelmed and there would be general mayhem.

“The officers immediately in front of the group of which you were part were clearly outnumbered and calling for assistance, there were just two or three officers standing between the two groups.

“The officers showed remarkable bravery trying to keep people safe.”

He added: “Those residing in the hotel who were the target of this anger must have been terrified.”

The court heard Bishop has said she is “disgusted and ashamed" at her behaviour.

Jamie Easterbrook said he had met friends after Bristol City’s opening game when he joined the extremist protest. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Fellow protester Jamie Easterbrook was also jailed for violent disorder at Bristol Crown Court today.

The 43-year-old was sent to prison for 20 months.

He said had met friends after Bristol City’s opening game of the season when he joined the extremist protest and confronted officers.

Bodycam footage released by police shows an officer calling out "dogs are coming through, move" before Easterbrook is repeatedly pushed back.

'Dogs are coming through' - bodycam footage released from Bristol violence

He can then be seen trying to grab an officer's bodyworn camera and confront a dog handler.

Easterbrook was taken away by police at the scene and given hospital treatment for a dog bite.

Avon and Somerset Police have so far arrested 29 people in connection with the disorder in Bristol. Of those, 15 have been charged and one has been released with no further action.

The court heard the protest has so far cost the city "£385,000 and growing".

Data engineer Zak Baker was the final of those jailed today for his role in the Bristol disorder. He was sent to prison for 28 months.

The judge described Baker "as being like a boxer moving around a ring" as he stood at the front of police lines.

Zak Baker has been jailed for 28 months. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

He was captured on camera acting aggressively as he moved along the line of protestors, baring his teeth at police.

Baker claimed he had been out shopping when he decided to join the extreme anti-immigration protest.

Watch as man acts 'like a boxer' in front of police lines

A case against Joseph Bradford, 20, of Bishopsworth, Bristol, who has pleaded guilty to violent disorder, was adjourned to 20 September for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

The case of Elly-Jayne Cox, 33, from Bristol, who has pleaded guilty to violent disorder, was adjourned until 1 October.

Speaking after the sentencing cases, Deputy Chief Constable Jon Reilly thanked officers on the front line for their bravery and investigators for their tireless work following the violence.

He said: "The sentences handed out by the judge today send a very clear message.

"Firstly, to those who actively choose to take part in violent unrest, who attack members of the public and police officers or cause them to fear for their safety: You are highly likely to be sent to prison for a significant amount of time.

"Secondly, to the general public. To those who were in Bristol city centre that Saturday evening and found themselves caught up in disorder and those who watched and heard about it on the news. Anyone who causes unrest on our streets will be arrested, charged and put before the courts and suffer the consequences for their actions.

"The judge described those involved in the disorder as right wing extremists and racists.

"Those abhorrent people will not win. They will not divide this city - a city rich with diversity.

"We will continue to arrest and bring to court those involved in this shameful incident, whether they took part in violent acts or crimes motivated by hate. They too will pay a heavy price for their conduct."