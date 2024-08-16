Play Brightcove video

Lou Hick says she's "overwhelmed" by the opportunity to represent Great Britain

A mum-of-two from Cornwall has been picked to represent Great Britain in two international bodybuilding championships - just a few years after taking up the sport.

Lou Hick, from Liskeard, has quickly gone from a novice bodybuilder to a British champion.

Her latest wins mean she has qualified to represent Great Britain at two competitions in Italy.

"It does make the 4am starts, the mince, the potatoes, the chicken, the rice - and you have got to be very disciplined - it does make that all worthwhile," she told ITV West Country.

"I'm just totally overwhelmed, quite excited to have this opportunity to not only represent Great Britain, but Liskeard as my home town too."

Lou Hick is on a strict training and diet schedule ahead of the international competitions Credit: IBFA Hulk Abomination South West, Chris Williams

To become a champion bodybuilder takes rigorous training and a diet plan, before you even reach competition level.

“It's the overall package," Lou added.

"So the darker tan you have, the better. You have three layers of a very bright orange tan because it makes your muscles pop.

"You obviously have your hair and makeup done, so you're very glam and also posing, you have to pose in certain ways to kind of show off your muscles. That by far for me is the hardest thing."

Lou at home in Liskeard with her girls

Lou has two girls, four-year-old Elsie and two-year-old Ava Grace. Six months after having Ava Grace, Lou decided she wanted to regain her old self and follow her dream of becoming a bodybuilder.

"It was the focus I needed being a new mum, a mum of two young girls. And yeah, it was brilliant, its definitely came at the right time”.

Lou heads to Rome on 29 September for her first international competition and then to Venice on 17 November for the next.