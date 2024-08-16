Avon and Somerset Police has said its officers won't tolerate hate, violence or criminality, ahead of potential protests in Taunton.

At least two demonstrations are planned on Saturday 17 August.

The force has prepared an operation involving police officers, horses and dogs to tackle any unrest and facilitate peaceful protests.

Somerset commander superintendent Lisa Simpson said: "We're aware of proposals for at least two protests in Taunton on Saturday.

"We've spoken to people who have identified themselves as the organisers of one demonstration and attempted to contact the organisers of the other.

"We don't know how many will attend either event but we have resources on hand to facilitate lawful protest, and to take decisive action should there be any disorder.

"We will not tolerate hate, violence or criminality."

Officers from other forces are on standby will also be on hand to help.

"If you live, work or visit Taunton, you'll see more officers around. Local officers will be supported by our police horses and dogs and colleagues from neighbouring police forces, all working to keep the peace," commander superintendent Simpson added.

"Neighbourhood officers are working with partner agencies and are in touch with community and faith leaders and local businesses. As well as keeping them informed, officers are asking them to pass on anything which makes them feel less safe.

"Three people involved in disorder in Bristol earlier this month have each already started prison sentences of more than two years, with another 12 people charged and going through the court process.

"The courts have shown very clearly that anyone involved in violent unrest faces a lengthy jail term.

"We in policing are committed to acting swiftly to bring before the court anyone who behaves in such a shameful way.

"I hope this reassures our communities in Taunton - and makes anyone thinking of coming to our town to cause trouble to think again."