Two Avon and Somerset Police officers have been barred from policing after they used excessive force when detaining a vulnerable woman.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the incident in Bristol found the officers had demeaned and dehumanised the woman.

A misconduct panel concluded they would have been sacked had they not already resigned.

Officers A and B, who have been granted anonymity, used “unnecessary force” on a woman having a mental health crisis on Clifton Suspension Bridge on 4 December 2021.

Concerns were raised about the treatment of the woman during her arrest, search, and transport to custody.

The two female Avon and Somerset constables, who have since resigned from the force, denied breaches of the standards of professional behaviour amounting to gross misconduct. They admitted misconduct.

The incident, recorded on the constables’ bodyworn video camera, featured in the Channel 4 documentary series To Catch A Copper earlier this year.

The hearing was told the officers were called to the bridge in the early hours where a woman had tried to climb the wall and jump.

One of the PCs sprayed the female, Miss A, with Pava artificial pepper at close range in the back of the police car after her colleague allegedly stood on the detainee’s arm and grabbed her hair and throat during the arrest.

The pair “laughed at her suffering” and were sarcastic, condescending or antagonistic, it was alleged.

Their treatment of the vulnerable woman was “appalling”, “brutal” and lacked compassion, said barrister Alan Jenkins, representing the force.

The officer who used Pava said it had the “desired effect” to subdue the female and get her to comply with instructions as she was kicking out and spitting.

She insisted she did the right thing, although she accepted she should have treated her with respect and courtesy.

The other constable denied grabbing the woman’s throat and hair and intentionally standing on her arm and said they were dealing with a “violent criminal”.

The incident happened on the Clifton Suspension Bridge. Credit: AustinAppleby

Miss A, who was intoxicated and had mental health issues, was well known to police and had dozens of convictions for assaulting emergency workers called out to deal with her, the panel heard.

Both officers admitted laughing during the incident but maintained this was to lighten the situation and show the woman that her verbal insults were having no effect and that they were not mocking or making fun of her.

They arrested her for causing a public nuisance and took her to Patchway police station where she was placed into custody.

The pair told the hearing the Channel 4 footage was unfairly edited and did not portray what happened fully or accurately.

IOPC regional director, David Ford said during the conclusion on Friday 16 August: “This was an appalling case of two police officers abusing their position to demean and dehumanise a woman who was really in need of empathy and compassion.

“Their tone and attitude during the whole incident was degrading, rude and disrespectful. The officers overall lack of professional engagement with the vulnerable woman was inappropriate.

“Police officers are entitled to use force. However, it must be reasonable and proportionate to the circumstances faced.

“Excessive force was used by both officers at various stages of their interactions with the woman. The use of incapacitant spray, in particular, was unnecessary and disproportionate to the threat posed.

“Such behaviour has the potential to seriously undermine public confidence in policing. Following the outcome, these two former officers are now, rightly, barred from working for any police force again."