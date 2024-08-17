Three people killed in collision on Ilminster Bypass

Three people have died in a collision on Ilminster Bypass.

Emergency services were called to the A303 near Whitelackington at 3.30pm on Thursday 15 August.

The collision involved a Skoda Yeti and a van. The Skoda was travelling westbound, with the van heading in the opposite direction.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 70s, plus a woman in her 60s, were in the Skoda. They all died at the scene.

Their next of kin has been informed.

The two occupants of the van were taken to hospital, with one of them understood to have sustained a serious injury.

The A303 was shut in both directions between Southfields and South Petherton for 10 hours whilst emergency services attended.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call 101 or contact police online quoting reference number 5224215067.