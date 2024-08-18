Bath woman banned from keeping animals 

A woman has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years after cats and rabbits were found in unsuitable conditions.

Rescuers from the RSPCA were called to an address in Somerset on 1 April last year after concerns were raised about animals being kept by Shannon Marz, of George Street in Bath.

Inspectors from the charity were shown inside and found two cats in the bathroom which had a strong smell of ammonia and urine stains on the carpet.

One of the cats, a male black-and-white persian known as Lord Melbourne, had reddened infected skin on his face which was extremely irritated and itchy. He was wearing a cone around his neck with blood on the inside.

There were also six rabbits, including one who had sadly died. The surviving rabbits were in poor physical condition with a number of ailments including chronic eye disease, respiratory issues, overgrown nails and problems with their ears.

Rabbits were stacked up in small cages. Credit: RSPCA

They were housed in a flagstone pantry in individual cages, with some stacked on top of each other. The cages were small - one measuring just 60cm.

There was no access to runs or larger exercise areas and no opportunities to dig or forage and contained bedding that was wet and filthy with a strong smell of ammonia.

Sadly one cat and one rabbit had to be put to sleep because of the severity of their health.

The other animals were signed over into the care of the RSPCA for rehoming.

RSPCA Inspector Jo Daniel, who investigated for the animal welfare charity, said: “All rabbits, including those that live indoors, need a safe and clean environment with suitable enrichment.

“They need a safe and comfortable place to rest undisturbed. Living in a cold, draughty or wet place can cause rabbits to suffer.

“They also need a place to hide and feel safe. If unable to hide and avoid threats, rabbits may suffer anxiety and stress, which can lead to illness.”

Marz was found guilty of seven animal welfare offences following a trial and was sentenced at North Somerset Magistrates Court on 30 July.

As well as being banned from keeping animals for 10 years, she was also given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for one year, and made to pay £1,500.

In mitigation, it was said that she was going through a difficult time and her mental health was poor and she didn’t prioritise the animals. It was also said that the rabbits had been caged for around a week because she was moving out from the property.

The magistrates described the offences as serious offences that saw the failure to ensure care and treatment of a large number of animals over a long length of time.

Marz plans to appeal her conviction and sentence.

Jo added: “It’s essential every owner shows kindness to every animal by ensuring the needs of those in their care are met. Under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, animal owners and keepers are under a legal duty of care for the animals which they are responsible for.

“This includes ensuring that the animal has a suitable environment to live in, has a healthy diet, including fresh clean water, is able to behave normally, has appropriate company, and is protected from pain, suffering, injury and disease.”