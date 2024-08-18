Play Brightcove video

The family of a teenager stabbed to death in Bristol say they are “so proud” to unveil a bleed kit in his name.

Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, 15, were killed in January near their homes in Knowle West.

On Saturday 17 August the kit was installed at Park Knowle FC with a picture of Max Dixon on it. The 16-year-old was a captain at the club before he was killed.

Leanne Ekland, Max's mum, said: “It makes me so proud. It really does make me so proud. It's obviously something that we don't want to be doing, but it's a must - it’s what we need to do.

“I know that if I see his face, I know he's not going to be forgotten. I don't want him to be remembered as the boy that finally lost his life. And maybe one of these bleed kits could save somebody else's life.

"Like I said, I wish it wasn't my son, but if we could save other people's lives, it would be brilliant.”

Hundreds of people attended the fundraising event at Park Knowle FC which saw a series of friendly matches played and stalls with games.

The club has hosted a number of events since the stabbings and helped campaign for improved safety on Bristol’s streets.

The family has also set up the Max Dixon Foundation to help pay for more bleed kits in the community as well as training on how to use them and education. Leanne believes if a bleed kit had been present during the incident Max may have survived.

Kayleigh Dixon, Max’s sister, said: “We need to prepare our streets to keep them safe. But to also raise awareness for my brother. I'm so proud and I’m so proud of my mum.

One of the teams playing as part of the fundraising day. Credit: ITV News

“If Max could see this now he would love the attention. But I reckon he's looking down on us and he is is proud of us for keeping him going.

"We’re just taking each day as it comes. That's all we can do.”

The club's chairman, Mike Alden, says getting the bleed kit was thanks to the whole community coming together.

He said: "I think sums all up in one word, but it is a family club, community club. And everybody pull together and work hard for good causes."