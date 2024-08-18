Second ‘do not swim’ warning issued on Exmouth beach in a week 

Swimmers are being advised to stay out of the sea in Exmouth after a sewage pipe burst - the second time in a week a 'do not swim' notice has been issued.

The burst was in a pipe from Maer Road pumping station at Maer Lane.

South West Water said they are doing “all [they] can to resolve the situation as quickly as [they] can”.

A spokesperson said on Saturday 17 August: “As part of this work, we have been using tankers to transfer flows to the treatment works to reduce the risk of a spill, unfortunately we haven’t been able to keep up with the levels of flows in the network and there have been spills from the overflow at Maer Road pumping station.

"We have continued to update the Environment Agency so that they can take the appropriate steps to protect the environment and public health.

“We are very sorry this has happened and understand that this will cause concern for customers and visitors to the region.”

A day later they said: "We are investing and carrying out improvements to our network, but due to the scale of the work, this takes time to complete.

"We are delivering record levels of investment to support a fundamental change in environmental performance and build resilience for the long-term."

East Devon District Council said: “Due to the ongoing pollution incident declared by the Environment Agency and prolonged discharges from the Maer rocks CSO we are urging people not to swim off Exmouth while this in force.

This comes just days after a burst pipe near the RNLI station on private land near Maer Lane wastewater treatment works.

A ‘do not swim’ notice was put in place for a day whilst the issue was fixed. Now another notice is in place.

East Devon District Council said they will continue to monitor the situation closely.