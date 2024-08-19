A mother and child had to be taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog in Sidmouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the incident happened at around 7.30pm on Sunday 11 August.

A rottweiler type dog bit the child, and then bit its mum as she jumped in to protect her child. It happened after a conversation with its owner about whether or not the dog should be on the beach.

The victims were taken to hospital but their injuries were not serious.

Police want to speak to the three women pictured. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Officers investigating the attack would like to speak to the three women pictured in bikinis. It is believed they may be able to help with police enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: "We are aware the image doesn’t show their faces, but it is the only one we have available at present.

"Anybody who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information is asked to call 101 or visit our website quoting 50240202410."