A personal trainer and his partner who "masqueraded as a friendly couple" to groom a teen they then raped and sexually assautled have been jailed.

James Owen, 55, and his partner Ellen Rae, 52, plyed the 18-year-old with drinks at their home in Salisbury, Wiltshire, in February 2021.

Owen then raped her and Rae sexually assaulted the victim in their hot tub.

The Crown Prosecution Service says it followed weeks of planning by the couple whose text messages revealed “vile discussions about sexual assaults committed against the victim prior to the rape, and their plans for further abuse”.

A senior crown prosecutor said Owen and Rae worked together to “systematically plan and execute the rape of a young woman who trusted them” while “masquerading as a friendly couple with noble intentions”.

Owen was sentenced to eight years’ in prison after being found guilty of rape, two counts of sexual assault and conspiracy to commit sexual assault.

Rae was jailed for two years after being found guilty of sexual assault and conspiracy to commit sexual assault.

During a nine-day trial at Winchester Crown Court, it was heard how Owen first sexually assaulted the woman by groping her during physical training sessions at his home between January and February 2021.

He claimed his touching of her was necessary as part of specific exercises.

However, the CPS said text messages between Owen and Rae “revealed far more sinister intentions”.

It said Owen revelled in his groping of the victim and made comments such as “I’ll be very respectable tomorrow to lull her into a false sense of security” prior to a session.

Rae also made comments about the victim’s body and encouraged her partner’s sexual intentions.

David Osborne, defending Rae, said the couple had “a somewhat alternative swinging lifestyle” and her behaviour was “driven by a desire to satisfy and please Mr Owen”.

Following the grooming, the pair invited the 18-year-old to their home for a dinner which Rae gave a Valentine’s theme.

Feeling more uncomfortable as the night went on, the victim tearfully called her friend from a bathroom and expressed concern about the pair’s conduct, the CPS said.

Before she could be picked up, the defendants told the teenager to get into their hot tub, where she was raped by Owen and sexually assaulted by Rae.

Lisa Garcia, a senior crown prosecutor with CPS Wessex, said the actions of Owen and Rae were “utterly abhorrent”.

Ms Garcia added: “While masquerading as a friendly couple with noble intentions, they worked together to systematically plan and execute the rape of a young woman who trusted them.

“This abuse of trust has caused indescribable damage and we worked rigorously with detectives to ensure they were not just convicted for the physical abuse, but for their sick planning and coercion.

“We hope their convictions send a clear message that the CPS is committed to prosecuting rape cases and that we will always strive to deliver justice for victims.”