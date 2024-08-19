Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Ross Arnott spoke to Ed and his teammates about the huge challenge they're taking on

Former Gloucester Rugby star Ed Slater has said that people suffering with motor neurone disease are worried about being "forgotten".

The 36-year-old was diagnosed with the life-limiting condition in 2022.

It marked the end of his career as a rugby player with the Cherry and Whites but the start of his life as a campaigner against the condition.

Since his diagnosis with the support of his friends, family and club he has launched the 4ED fundraising campaign.

They have organised a number of events to raise awareness of the condition with the latest being a mammoth bike ride involving a number of his former teammates and friends.

Ed Slater was there to support his former team mate Billy Twelvetrees before he started the ride.

Gloucester Rugby legend and former England international Billy Twelvetrees will be cycling the 350 miles in 24 hours.

He'll set off from the club's Kingsholm Stadium on Monday morning, visiting Mattioli Woods Welford Road, then continuing to Twickenham via Milton Keynes RFC, before returning to Kingsholm on Tuesday.

He'll be flanked by a support group involving current club captain Lewis Ludlow and Fraser Balmain.

Speaking at the start line, Ed said that he hoped the event would keep the condition in the public eye.

He said: "This event is about friends coming together, it is about keeping in the spotlight. There is a worry that we will all get forgotten.

"There is no treatment, there is no cure and all you get is a thank you very much before getting sent on your way. That is just not good enough."

Billy said of Ed: "He is one of the best guys on the planet.

"He has been a teammate, he has been my captain and he has been a true leader of men and he still is.

"We are going to go as hard as we can for him and raise as much awareness and money for him as we can.

"He is going through a massive battle at the moment so we can keep going and compete this ride in 24 hours so we can all beat this horrible disease."

Lewis Ludlow, who also took part in the 3-day charity bike ride event two years ago, said: "Kingsholm does what Kingsholm does, fans packed in here to see us off.

"We just hope we can get back here in the time frame. Ed is a massive inspiration, I look up to him in every way and how he deals with this.

"He is such a truly inspirational man. The great work of people in the MND community so far is amazing.

"MND is not funded enough, we need to get it out there more and try and support this community."

Ed Slater's wife with his mum at the launch of the charity bike ride.

Jo Slater, Ed's wife, has been a key part of the 4ED campaign group.

Speaking at the event alongside Ed's mum, also called Jo, she said that she remains hopeful of a cure a they continue to come to terms with the condition.

She said: "In 24 hours I honestly don't know how they are going to do it but I just know that they will because they are all amazing.

"I just think one day we can find a cure for the condition which would be the best thing.

"In the meantime though we just need to keep banging the drum and raising as much awareness as we can.

"We need to make sure we are all heard because we are all together on this journey."

The money raised from the cycling challenge will be split between various MND foundations and charities.