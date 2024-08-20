A teenage boy has been banned from going out with his mates after admitting to violent disorder in Bristol following the Southport stabbings.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court accused of being involved in the violence in the city on Saturday 3 August.

He spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his plea during the short hearing.

District Judge Lynne Matthews said he would be sentenced on Wednesday 25 September following the preparation of reports.

She said: “I would ask for a pre-sentence report. I would not use the words stupid and silly.

"I would use words criminal, disorder, violence and you will be sentenced accordingly.

"You will come back for sentence on 25 September and I am going to give you bail.

“You must not be in a public place in a group of three or more people unless it is your family.

"You are not going out with mates – even mates that were not on that footage – because I can’t trust you.

“As term is about to start this does not include the journey to and from school or college."

She added: "The pre-sentence report must cover the prospect for detention."