A new "movie map" of Bristol showing the filming locations used for The Outlaws TV show has been revealed.

Fans of Stephen Merchant's hit BBC series can now use Google Earth to follow in the characters' footsteps.

They'll visit backdrops like the Galleries shopping centre, College Green and Sea Mills Community Centre on their Outlaws tour.

Series one of the show aired in 2021, followed by series two in 2022 and most recently series three, earlier this year.

It follows a group of strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a community payback sentence in Bristol.

Fans of The Outlaws can now use Google Earth to find the filming locations from the show Credit: Google Earth/Bristol Film Office

Alongside Merchant, the show’s core cast stars Oscar-winner Christopher Walken, Gamba Cole, Eleanor Tomlinson, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Jessica Gunning and Rhianne Barreto.

All three series were filmed at The Bottle Yard Studios and on location across Bristol.

Laura Aviles, head of film at Bristol City Council, said: "With film tourism and ‘set-jetting’ becoming increasingly popular, we hope this map will give residents and city visitors who are fans of the show a fun insight into the real-life locations they have seen on screen."

Park Street is one of the locations often used in The Outlaws, including the landmark Wills Memorial Building Credit: PA

Commenting upon the release of series three in May 2024, creator Stephen Merchant said: “We really wanted to make sure we showcased Bristol in every light. I think we’ve done a good job of that.

"When people approach me when I’m out and about, they talk about how much they love the show, and they always mention the roads that they recognise, the buildings they recognise, the art on the walls that they love.

"I think that’s really nice, because we wanted to make sure that the whole of Bristol felt a part of this story, it didn’t belong to the Outlaws, it belongs to Bristol."

You can view the map here.