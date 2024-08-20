Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Craig Timbrell hurled bricks at police

A single father who took part in violent clashes with police during an anti-immigration protest in Bristol has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Craig Timbrell, 38, threw concrete blocks, bricks and bottles at the police near a hotel being used to house asylum seekers.

Bristol Crown Court heard how Timbrell had attended the demonstration in the city centre on Saturday 3 August.

Meabh McGee, prosecuting, said Timbrell was filmed throwing objects at the police near the Mercure Hotel in the Redcliffe area.

She said: “There was targeting of locations known to accommodate asylum seekers and refugees.

"The situation escalated to the point where there was significant disorder and violence used towards officers, property and opposing groups."

At a previous hearing, Craig Timbrell, of Hartcliffe, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Emily Evans, defending, said Timbrell had recently stopped caring for his children due to his declining mental health.

“He expresses sincere remorse and regret for his behaviour on that day and acknowledges it is going to have a significant impact upon his children,” she added.

Passing sentence, Judge Julian Lambert said Timbrell should never have attended the demonstration in Castle Park and become involved in the violence near the hotel.

She said: "This was no peaceful protest and was never going to be so. It was a violent, ignorant, drink fuelled defiance of the law.

"The violence that I saw later from you was intense and shocking. It was also a potential catalyst for yet worse violence."

Bradley McCarthy has been jailed for his role in violence in Bristol.

Meanwhile, Bradley McCarthy, 34, of Knowle, Bristol, was at the front of a group or protesters in Castle Park, threatening counter protesters and being racially abusive.

Despite being told to leave, he continued his behaviour, shouting at police officers and in the face of police dogs.

He was jailed for 20 months after His Honour Judge Lambert said he had been part of a "violent mob" in Castle Park which was "violent, threatening and used racially aggravated language targeting asylum seeker and refugees".

The moment Bradley McCarthy can be seen shouting abuse

Detective Chief Inspector Clement Goodwin said: "These two men played a key role in encouraging shocking abuse towards police officers and members of the public and the wider violent disorder we saw on 3 August.

"They were part of a group which used or threatened violence and caused others to fear for their safety and are now starting prison sentences as a result.

"We have consistently said we would pursue those responsible for the disgraceful behaviour we saw that day and this work continues.

"Thirty people have now been arrested with 17 of those having been charged. Eight people have now been given prison sentences."