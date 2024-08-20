A third teenager has died after a car crash near Exeter.

Ruby Campbell, 15, was one of four passengers in a silver Peugeot 107 which was involved in a single-car collision.

The incident took place at around 1.20am on an unnamed road near Exeter Racecourse on Thursday 8 August.

The teenager sustained serious injuries and was taken to a Bristol hospital where she died on Sunday 18 August.

Hanna Green, 16, and the 18-year-old male driver also died in the single-car collision.

A 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were also passengers and both sustained injuries and were taken to hospital. The boy has since been discharged.

Devon and Cornwall Police’s Si Jenkinson, Chief Inspector of the Serious Collisions Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those involved in this truly tragic incident.

"We know this incident has saddened and shocked the local community, especially as it involved such young people.

"I wish to reassure the public that specialist officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the collision.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 49 of 08/08/2024."