A worker has suffered life-changing injuries after he was hit by a falling lamppost at a recycling centre.

Officers were called to St Austell Household Waste and Recycling Centre at around 8.50am on Sunday 18 August. The man was taken to hospital.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said the Health and Safety Executive have been informed.

A joint-statement from Cornwall Council and recycling firm Suez, which operates the site on behalf of the authority, said the recycling plant will remain closed until further notice.

The man involved was a staff member and no members of the public were injured in the incident.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said they were called at 8.50am.

"It was reported a man had been hit by a falling lamppost," they added.

"He was taken to hospital. His injuries are considered life-changing.

"The Health and Safety Executive has been informed."