Equipment worth thousands of pounds has been stolen from a mountain bike charity in Bristol.

Ride Bristol is a volunteer-run organisation in charge of maintaining Bristol's off-road cycling trails.

Its entire store of tools have been stolen alongside the horse box they were kept in.

The charity said on its website that the tools were stored securely but the entire horse box was stolen, leaving them with nothing.

They lost wheelbarrows, rakes, spades, shovels and high-vis vests.

Ride Bristol said: "That's thousands of pounds worth of equipment, kit we rely on for our volunteer work.

"Without our tools we can't maintain Bristol's mountain bike trails, we can't organise any dig days and we can't have any more Big Digs.

"No tools, no trails! But now we need YOUR help to find the rest.

"We need to raise another £5,200 to buy a fresh set of tools and a container to securely store them.

"If we can hit this goal, we can get back to maintaining Bristol's MTB trails. Come on Bristol, let's rally together and make this happen!"

Ride Bristol has set up an online fundraiser to help it buy new tools.