The family of a "much-loved father" who died after his car crashed into a wall on the A436 near Cheltenham, have paid tribute to him.

Christopher Jones (Houlton) died at the scene in Notgrove shortly before 8.25pm on Thursday 6 June.

Paying tribute to the 39-year-old, his family said in a statement: "Christopher was sadly taken away far too early. He was a much-loved father to Beau, as well as a son, brother, uncle and friend.

"He loved spending time with his daughter Beau who he doted on since the day she was born.

"Chris was a lover of golf and poker and was also known as quite a joker.

"He was loved by all and his loss has left a big hole in the lives of those he has left behind."

At the time, Gloucestershire Police shut the road for several hours while officers investigation the collision.