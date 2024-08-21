Play Brightcove video

Watch as Darts RNLI rescue Neil on the South Devon coast (Credit: RNLI)

A kayaker who broke his neck and back after an accident has paid tribute to the RNLI after volunteers saved him.

Neil Bascombe, 61, was on the first full day of his family holiday when he slipped and fell on rocks while climbing out of his kayak at Blackpool Sands, near Dartmouth on 9 June 2024.

Mr Bascombe from Poole in Dorset, who also suffered from a concussion after the fall, said he "wouldn't be here" if it wasn't for the RNLI volunteers who saved him.

He said he remembered being upside down with his head in the water.

He said: "The RNLI were fantastic, and it was not an easy rescue. There was no other way I was getting off those rocks."

"I was out of it and remember telling myself not to breathe in the water. I managed to haul myself on to a flat rock but my phone had gone into the sea.

"I was in so much pain, everything hurt. I couldn’t lift my head up or keep my eyes open.

"I had blood on my legs, my shirt was shredded and there was a wound on my head.

"I was getting colder and colder, the sun had disappeared. I had never been so cold in my life and I couldn’t move my arms or my legs," added Neil.

His son Marcus, who was also out on his paddleboard, was out of sight when his father fell but eventually found him lying on the rocks.

He was unable to get him back on the kayak, so alerted his family and the coastguard.

Dart RNLI volunteers during the rescue Credit: Dart RNLI

Volunteers from Dart RNLI manoeuvred Neil onto a stretcher before he was transported to Dartmouth Embankment.

He said: "Their response time was so quick. I remember lots of voices and they were deciding what to do, but I was in so much pain and the tide was coming in and I was getting wet.

"A wave covered me and water went in my mouth. I couldn’t wait any longer and said they had to move me now. I knew it was going to hurt - and that was before I knew I had broken five vertebrae.

"They were brilliant", added Neil.

"I was so relieved when I knew I was not going to freeze to death. They did their utmost to keep me comfortable."

Neil was taken to Torbay Hospital by ambulance and spent a week undergoing treatment and tests. It was only after returning home that further investigations revealed three breaks in his neck and two in his spine.

Neil is still recovering and has been unable to return to work due to the severity of his injuries.

He added: "I’m thankful that I’m still here. I was so immobile and creased up with pain in the cold.

"I feel very lucky that I’m still here and able to walk after the injuries. Anything could have gone wrong and I wouldn't be here.

"It’s going to take some time but I should eventually be back to normal."