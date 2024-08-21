Weston-super-Mare man crowned 'world's best Elvis tribute act'
Emilio Santoro speaks to Alex and Seb about his recent success
An Elvis tribute artist from North Somerset has claimed the highest accolade in the business - something he thought he could only ever dream of doing.
Emilio Santoro was crowned Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist World Champion at a sing-off on the Graceland Estate in Memphis on 12 August.
When it came to scoring the 15 semi-finalists from across North America and England, the judges just couldn't help falling in love with Emilio.
Speaking to ITV News West Country about his success, the 21-year-old said: "I'm still on cloud nine. I think coming home to my brother has definitely humbled me a bit straight away.
"The whole family is been amazing. My friends have been sending so many amazing messages from all over the world, I just still can’t believe it.
"Ever since I started as an Elvis Tribute actor - I think eight years ago when I was thirteen - I’ve always looked up to this being the pinnacle.
"This is always the end goal. And now that I’m here, I’m just seeing it as the very beginning and I want to just carry on from here."
Emilio first donned his blue suede shoes aged four when his mum showed him the “Aloha from Hawaii” special.
He said: "Then I was writing to Santa asking for a jumpsuit and lucky enough Santa and the elves came later that Christmas.
"So it’s been a dream of mine to be on the stage when I was watching all the Elvis tribute acts when I was going to the local theatre in Weston-super-Mare, at the playhouse."
His favourite Elvis song is "Memphis, Tennessee," and his favourite Elvis song to perform is "If I Can Dream".
Coming second in Memphis was Louis Brown, from Goole in Yorkshire, and Emilio said it was "a proud moment for the Brits".
As well as winning $20,000 in prize money, taking the world title is something of a lifetime achievement for an Elvis tribute artist.
It begs the question, "what's next?" Well, Emilio's pledged his love to the showbiz lifestyle.
He said: "I don’t have to do any competition again. So I get to sort of travel the world doing it. I get to tour the world, show Elvis to the next generation - that’s my goal.
"I want to bring Elvis to a younger generation. And I’m sure he doesn’t need my help - 47 years after and we still listen to his music. But we're going to try our best to keep on with the legacy."