A "silent hangar" to test how effectively the UK’s military equipment can withstand jamming attempts will be built at a Ministry of Defence’s (MoD's) site in Wiltshire.

The MoD has awarded a £20million contract to defence technology contractor QinetiQ to build the facility at its site in Boscombe Down.

It will be roughly the size of an aircraft hangar – large enough to fit Protector drones, Chinook helicopters and F-35 fighter jets – and is due to open in 2026.

The ministry will use GPS simulators and threat emulators to create hostile environments inside the hangar.

It will then test how well military equipment can withstand jamming and other attempts to confuse or disrupt military assets.

What is 'jamming'?

Jamming is a form of electronic warfare that involves sending interfering signals at an enemy's radar to block the receiver with concentrated energy signal. It prevents devices from communicating, disrupting battle.

Testing inside an anechoic chamber – designed to reduce reflections, echoes or the escape of radio-frequency waves – means emergency services and air traffic control in the area will be unaffected.

Maria Eagle, Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, said: "Hostile threats jamming GPS to disorientate military equipment has become increasingly common.

"This cutting-edge test facility will help us eliminate vulnerabilities from our platforms, protect our national security and keep our Armed Forces better protected on global deployments."

Will Blamey, chief executive, UK Defence, QinetiQ, said: "On an increasingly digital battlefield, the debilitating effects of electronic warfare are a persistent threat.

"The testing we will conduct using this new facility will be integral to strengthening the resilience of military equipment, which in turn enhances the safety and security of our Armed Forces and the United Kingdom."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...