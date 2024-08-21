Play Brightcove video

Watch Marina Jenkins' report

Swimmers in Devon are campaigning to clean up the River Dart.

Friends of the Dart say they are fed up with the "constant stream of sewage releases, road and agricultural run-off".

The Environment Agency currently tests at four sites along the 47-mile river between May and September.

The community initiative is hoping to raise £30,000 so weekly testing can be done at seven sites, all year round.

Nicky Rajska, director of Friends of the Dart, said: "Each single test, for two bacterias, costs £30, so if we want to do that weekly and we want to do that at multiple sites, that amount adds up.

"The testing is important is that the testing gives accountability. It shows where the sewage is coming from it shows the source of it, it shows what it is.

"The EA at the moment just test in the bathing water season. So if we want change, this is the way to do it.

"No-one else is doing it so we’ve stepped into that space and we are willing to do it."

Kit Cregan is a water technician with Friends of the Dart. Credit: ITV West Country

Dr Joanna Rose, who regularly swims at a bathing spot in Totnes, hopes the consistent testing will make a difference.

She said: "Our whole family and our neighbours have become seriously ill, vomiting for 24 hours or more. We're trying to find ways to swim where we don't get sick.

"There were times in the summer when apparently the pollution became more concentrated. We're told to not swim when it rains too much. But also not to swim when it hasn't rained.

"So we're trying to juggle all these difference circumstances. So it’s like, so when can I swim?"

Dr Joanna Rose says her whole family has become ill after swimming in the Dart. Credit: ITV West Country

Another swimmer said: "It’s not just swimming, people use the River Dart for rowing, canoeing, walking, paddle boarding, boating.

"You know there’s so many activities done of this river and it’s just delightful when it’s clean but at the moment it feels a bit uncomfortable going in.

"It’s not something you can do in many places, it’s a beautiful place to swim as well. Anyone can come down here. And that’s an opportunity we should preserve," another added.

South West Water (SWW) has said it is investing £33 million into storm overflows at the four new bathing water sites on the River Dart by 2030.

A spokesperson for the water company said: "There are a wide range of factors which can affect river water quality, including agricultural and urban pollution.

"We recognise that to improve the quality of our rivers, we all need to play our part."

David Reed, Conservative MP for Exmouth and Exeter East, said: "Firstly, I want to express how upset and angry people are.

"We've had two major pipes burst since I've been elected. It's had a huge impact on tourism and people haven't been able to use their local beach.

"I've called on South West Water to bring forward their structural engineering fund to fix these issues.

"They're going to make a four-week analysis of the network. They need to be doing their engagements with local people and the cameras.

"I've stepped in because the situation dictates it. The narrative has been lost on this. South West Water need to tell people what's going on and what's being done to fix it. The trust is completely gone.

"There is no overnight fix to this and this is going to take time to fix. The fact that trust is so low and there are so many different narratives about what's happening is a failure on their part.

"Actions speak louder than words, get on with the job."