A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in Bristol.

Police say they were called to reports of a stabbing in Filton Avenue, Horfield, at around 3.45am on Wednesday 21 August.

The victim managed to get into a car and drive a short distance to Oakley Road, where someone he was with then called for an ambulance.

Paramedics took the man to Southmead Hospital where he died a short time later.

Three men in their 20s were arrested at approximately 4.20am.

Filton Avenue remains closed.

A cordon is in place in Oakley Road, Horfield. Credit: BPM Media

Chief Inspector Keith Smith, of the North Bristol Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the family of the man who has died today.

"They have been informed of what has happened and will be supported by a specially-trained officer while we investigate these tragic circumstances.

“The formal identification process will need to be completed, but we understand the man who died was in his late-30s."

He said three men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.

“This is clearly a hugely distressing time for the man’s family and therefore would ask people are sensitive to that and avoid speculating about what may have taken place while those inquiries are carried out," he added.

“This news will understandably cause upset and concern within the local community and therefore we will ensure officers carry out additional high-visibility patrols in the area over the next few days especially.

Anybody who has footage from the surrounding area, including dashcam, or witnessed what happened is asked to police call 101 and quote reference number 5224220087.