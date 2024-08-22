A Bath charity has been overwhelmed by donations after making a plea for help to meet their running costs.

The rising price of veterinary care, animal feed and energy means the bills at Bath City Farm have risen by £80,000 this year.

It's visited by 50,000 people every year and provides mental health support to adults and children.

Alison Howell, the farm's communications lead, said: "Demand for our services has never been higher.

"The challenges of mental health provision mean we are seeing more and more demand and we have seen our costs rise by £80,000 this year.

"That is from staff wages, insurance, animal feed, vet bills, bedding, and we want to continue providing our services."

'It's a fantastic place'

'John' is among those who relies on Bath City Farm for his mental health.

He said: "I was recommended to come to the farm through my doctor because it would help me with my mental health. I have extreme anxiety, ADHD and depression and have tried to leave this world about 20 times.

"At the farm there’s plenty of animals and people to chat too. I brush the ponies look after the pygmy goats and cook. I love the animals. I’ve made some new friends. I leave feeling positive.

"I would recommend anyone suffering with their mental health to come to the Farm and have some new experiences. It’s a fantastic place for anyone with depression, suicidal thoughts and so on. This is the best medicine. When I first came here I was all over the place but I feel more stable now.

"I’m currently doing a maths course at the farm too run by Bath College. It's general maths that you need and use in everyday life, such as for cooking, or gardening.

"When you’re on your own you think negative thoughts but at the farm I don’t have these thoughts."

Bath City Farm Credit: ITV West Country

Thousands raised in donations

So far, £29,000 of the required £40,000 has been raised through an online fundraiser.

Alison said the money would go towards running the farm, and paying for animal feed, bedding, vet bills, and site maintenance.

Bath City Farm helps roughly 1,300 adults and children with mental health and learning needs every year.

"The farm is a sanctuary to so many people. People can come and enjoy the tranquillity and views of Bath," Alison said.

She added that the farm has taken steps to diversify its income in recent years, to make it less reliant on donations.

In 2022, it opened a cafe and in the last 12 months it's set up a farm shop and plant shop.

