There are delays on the M32 in Bristol following a serious crash on Thursday 22 August.

The southbound exit slip road for Hambrook has been closed.

Avon and Somerset Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Emergency services are at the scene of a serious injury collision at Junction 1 (Hambrook/A4174) of the M32 towards Bristol just before 10am.

"The road is expected to remain closed for several hours. Please avoid the area."

11.30am update - Traffic released

The latest update from Inrix said: "M32 Southbound exit slip road closed, queueing traffic due to accident at J1 A4174 (Hambrook). Traffic has now been released on the M32, exit slip remains closed."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.