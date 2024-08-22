Play Brightcove video

An eight-year-old boy has been spending his summer holidays singing in care homes and hospices across the South West.

Lucciano Mortimore, who has been performing for several years now, has been lifting the spirits of residents and says he just wants to make them happy.

On a visit to Avon Valley Care Home, Lucciano told ITV West Country: "They all clap and they smile and they really like it.

Lucciano has been performing in care homes over the summer break. Credit: ITV News

"I like making them happy and seeing them smile. And at the end, when I do my show, they come over to me and they say 'you make my day'. And I really like that as well.

"Because normally children go out to the park and play football, go to the zoo. But all I like to do is sing and make people happy."

Lucciano's performances have been appreciated by many of the residents.

Pam Bridgman said: "It just lightens up our lives a bit. He's so young and he's so talented. It really helps us."

Anne Gould added: "Absolutely fantastic. He's got a lovely voice, and I enjoyed it very much."

Lucciano says he wants to make people happy thanks to his singing. Credit: ITV News

Lucciano is the youngest singer in his family, following his grandfather who also spent decades performing in care homes, and his mother Marisa, who was a finalist on the X Factor in 2008.

Marisa Mortimore said: "Me and Lucciano's dad are so proud of him.

"He's going around to so many different care homes within the six week summer holidays.

"Some of the residents even cry because they're so overwhelmed with what they're seeing, and I think it takes them back to when they were much younger.

"And even the songs that he sings, it's so relevant for their age group, so it's fabulous."

Frankie Johns, Lucciano's grandfather, said: "It's just the smile on their faces. And I've always said to him if you can make them happy, then you've done your job and that's all you can do.

"It's just making them happy. To see them smile, singing along, dancing along, i's just something worthwhile doing."