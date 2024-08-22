Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the van was tracked down by Wiltshire Police

Footage has shown the moment p olice tracked down a stolen delivery van in Wiltshire - arresting the people inside.

Officers were called to Bradford-on-Avon around 11.30am on Saturday 17 August following a report that two men had stolen a Maximus white refrigerated van.

Its driver had been carrying out a delivery in St Margaret’s Street when it was taken.

The vehicle was seen travelling towards Bath and details were passed to police who managed to find and stop the van, swiftly making two arrests.

Darryl Chick, 37 and of no fixed address in Bath, and Arthur Veysey, 39 and of Rossiter Road in Widcombe, were charged with multiple offences.

Both men were remanded in custody and appeared at Salisbury Magistrates Court on Monday 19 August.

Veysey pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, drink driving, disqualified driving and driving with no insurance. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

Chick pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and was given a three-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and fined £100.

Firearms officer Ben Agate said: “The arrest of these two individuals was as a result of multiple departments including Trowbridge Response officers, Special Constables attached to the Road Policing Unit and Specialist officers working together to respond, investigate and detect crime.

“From the initial 999 call, it took officers just 13 minutes to sight the stolen vehicle, and a further 10 minutes to arrest the two men and bring this incident to a safe conclusion and ensure the offenders were put before the earliest court.

“I hope this sends a positive and reassuring message to members of the public that reports of this nature are taken extremely seriously.”